People aged 16 to 30 can register for the COVID-19 vaccine from Monday, Health Minister Chris Fearne said.

The minister was speaking on Wednesday at an event marking International Nursing Day.

He thanked nurses and all medical frontliners for their work in the COVID-19 emergency and hailed the progress being made in the vaccination programme.

The minister said a decision had not been taken yet on whether booster shots will be necessary for COVID vaccines. The government, however, is preparing for the eventuality, with talks currently underway that would see Malta receive an additional 500,000 doses in 2022 and another 500,000 in 2023 in case boosters are needed.

He added that should it become medically advisable, the government will also have enough vaccines by the end of the year for young people and children to be vaccinated.

In a comment on Times of Malta's Ask Charmaine programme, Charmaine Gauci, the superintendent of health stressed that young people must take the vaccine for their own health because the virus could affect could people too. Vaccination would also stop young people from being virus carriers.

She also pointed out that vaccination made it easier to travel.

Fearne said last Monday that the opening of vaccination for all people over 16 would make Malta the first EU country to open up the vaccine to the entire population, second only to Israel on a global level.

Currently, registration is open for all those over 30.

He said that as of Monday, 56 per cent of those in their 30s had been vaccinated or have registered for the vaccine and would be vaccinated in the coming days.