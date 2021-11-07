ÖTILLÖ Swimrun has returned to our shores for another edition, the final race of the season, after a two-year hiatus as a result of COVID-19. The event is a breath of fresh air for Swedish organisers who albeit with reduced numbers due to COVID-19 restrictions in Malta, have managed to pull off the weekend’s races.

Speaking to the Times of Malta, ÖTILLÖ co-founder Michael Lemmel said that there is an aura of happiness around the event.

“We can expect a lot of happiness for people to be back racing. Not only on Malta but racing in general because it’s been a tough couple of years and people are yearning to get out in nature and be part of the community and just visit this beautiful island,” Lemmel said.

