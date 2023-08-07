The producers of Twistees are insisting that the formula of the super-popular cheesy crisp product has remained unchanged, amid a series of complaints that the taste is now different.

“The recipe has not changed and has stayed the same for over 55 years when we started production. It is exactly the same product,” said Steve Calleja, director general of Strand Palace Agencies, producers of Twistees.

The product is not only a household brand but has become as culturally synonymous to the island as pastizzi and Kinnie.

But the rustles in the industry started when a post on Facebook claimed that the recipe to Twistees had been changed and that the crisps are now less cheesy than what they once were.

Asking if anyone else had noticed the difference, over 100 commenters seemed to agree.

“Density and cheeseness sporadically change over time, but yes, as a Twistees eater for these last 55 years, I can confirm they have changed quite a lot,” one Facebook user said.

“Ohhh, ok, I thought I got COVID… yes they taste more like Crix,” another replied, referencing another popular local baked brand.

Many claimed that, due to the perceived change in taste and texture, they have stopped buying the snack and moved on to cheesier pastures.

“Yes, stopped buying them in fact!! The company isn’t very good at handling customer feedback, so I didn’t even bother,” one person wrote.

An online petition was even opened to appeal for the restoration of the “original recipe and return to cheesy greatness”. However, after 23 signatures, the petition was closed.

‘It’s exactly the same’

Responding to questions from Times of Malta, the Strand Palace Agencies director general emphasised that nothing about the popular snack has changed since its creation more than half a century ago.

The ingredients, process and product have remained the same. Even the suppliers have not changed, he continued. Calleja added that taste tests are conducted throughout production and nothing has indicated a change in quality.

“People like to write on social media, and it is their right to… but then again, people also say rubbish things on social media,” he said, recalling a time when he saw complaints about a reduction in bag size from 75g to 50g despite the former size never existing.

Although the company does not receive many reports from customers, Calleja said they take complaints very seriously.

If somebody reports a problem with the product, the company often looks at the source of sale as the storage of the crisps can affect its quality, Calleja said.

Noting that the classic cheesy-flavoured product is produced three days a week at minimum, he said the local factory can bag 60,000 packets of 50g in a day.

Others on Facebook also complained about the extra amount of air in each crisp packet, a common complaint among many crisp brands.

In 2015, artist Henry Hargreaves photographed crisp packets and their contents to compare how much of the product was edible and how much was air.

Throughout the visual project, Hargreaves discovered that brands such as Walkers (also known as Lays outside of the UK) and Doritos sold packets containing only 14 per cent of crips.