Nobody knows what has happened to an investigation into a police overtime racket and the lack of information is unfair on honest members of the force, the Nationalist Party said on Saturday.

PN home affairs spokesman Beppe Fenech Adami said that the government should be more open with the public and police force about the ongoing investigation.

More than 40 officers were arrested, dozens suspended and at least seven resigned as a result of a probe into an overtime racket revealed by a whistleblower.

The investigation, which began within the police force’s traffic section, has now spread to other divisions of the force. Suspects are alleged to have claimed overtime for work they did not do.

Despite the arrests and suspensions, no officers have been charged with a crime yet.

In a statement, Dr Fenech Adami said that it appeared the government had gone silent about the case.

“The lack of information is causing tension among the hundreds of honest police men and women who believe they are being tarred with the same brush,” the PN MP said.

“They are disheartened, discouraged and even afraid”.

Dr Fenech Adami said the government owed people more and said that the reluctance to act was “continuing to wreck the police force”.

