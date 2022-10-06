Thousands of people going to Vittoriosa for Birgu Fest on Saturday are being advised to use free public transport.

Malta Public Transport has announced it is operating a special service from Valletta to Vittoriosa for the popular cultural event.

The festival, which runs from Friday to Sunday aims at highlighting the town’s historical heritage and includes music and art events.

On Saturday the popular Birgu by Candelight event will see the locality lit by more than 20,000 candles.

Malta Public Transport will operate services on Saturday leaving from Valletta towards Birgu on Route 2 departing at 8.45pm, 9.15pm, 9.45pm and 10.15pm. Route 3 Valletta departures are at 8.25pm, 9.25pm and 10.25pm, while Route 4 departs at 8.20pm, 9.20pm and 10.20pm.

The return journey from Birgu Riche bus Route 2 departures will leave at 9.13hpm, 9.43pm, 10.43pm, 11pm, 11.20pm, 11.40pm, midnight, 12.20am, 12.40am and 1am. Route 4 departures are 8.17pm, 8.47pm, 9.47pm and 10.47pm, all headed towards Valletta.

Since the beginning of this month, buses have been free to use.

In order to benefit from free public transport, passengers are required to own a valid personalised Tallinja Card and tap it against the ticket machine every time they board the bus.

Passengers without Tallinja Cards will need to purchase their ticket on board the bus.

There will also be a Park and Ride Service provided between 6pm and 12.30 am bringing people from Kordin (near the Hibs Football ground) to Triq Il-Gublew tal-Fidda, in Vittoriosa.

Finally, the Valletta Ferry service will also operate later than usual, up until midnight on Friday and Sunday, and until 1 am on Saturday.