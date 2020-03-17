Several people in Malta got together on Tuesday at 9pm in a national applause as a show of support and appreciation for those risking their and their families lives to protect the people at this uncertain time.

Some preferred to play the national anthem instead of clapping while others opted for more noise sounding horns and banging pots.

Lots of noise was reported in Sliema, Gżira and St Julian's, among other places.

A compilation of videos taken in different localities.

But while the sound was deafening in some streets and localities, in others, such as in certain streets in Birkirkara, it was less so although some claps, and even the national anthem, could be heard by some readers.

The initiative for the applause was taken on social media with people being encouraged on Facebook to stand in their balconies or at their windows to give a big, nationwide round of applause to Malta's doctors, nurses and paramedics.

Let's unite in a message of support

Meanwhile, the public is now being asked to unite in a message of support by audio or video to professionals and workers in the medical sector and members of the disciplined corps working day and night to help those in need.

The message should be sent to WhatsApp on number 7907 5414.