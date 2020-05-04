People calling at banks have to briefly remove face marks so that they can be identified, for security reasons, the Malta Bankers’ Association said on Monday.

It said it had sought clarifications from the Superintendence of Public Health after directives issued by the authorities over the weekend.

All people entering shops or buses must wear a face mask as of Monday, as part of revised coronavirus containment measures announced last week.

The association said that people entering the banks need to briefly remove their masks so that CCTV can record them and bank staff can identify them using ID or passport.

"Such measures have always been in place, especially in relation to any headgear worn by persons when entering bank branches," the association said.

The association said it had no issues with transparent visors (face shields).