The number of people in employment during the last three months of 2021 increased by five per cent when compared to the same period of 2020.

The National Statistics Office said on Monday that according to the Labour Force Survey there were 274,110, people in employment during the last quarter of 2021.

This is equivalent to 61.7% of the population aged 15 and over.

Unemployed people stood at 8,927 (2%), while inactive people totalled 161,485 (36.3%).

The activity rate for the quarter under review was estimated at 79.1% with the highest rate recorded among those aged between 25 and 54 (90.9%).

The NSO calculates the activity rate as the number of those aged between 15 and 64 years as a percentage of the population of working age.