Our country has moved considerably forward since the introduction of Parliament in 1921. We have enjoyed both strong visionary leaders as well as weak ones. Whenever Parliament had strong leaders with a clear vision, the people’s way of life and conditions were bettered for the general good. Whenever we didn’t enjoy strong and visionary leaders, our islands and its people stagnated.

So, the question is, do we want better representatives in Parliament? If so, how do we go about this? How could our country entice and attract the best minds and people to venture into politics? We should move away from the sort of politics that puts all elected members, including their families, under the scrutiny of the public on a 24-hour basis, but instead have a system involving regular criticism with the occasional praise as well.

The present system

Political parties tend to go for popular personalities in their districts, even if these are completely uninterested in politics. These personalities, though pleased about the possibility of entering politics, would calculate their involvement based on their professional base and, above all, their financial income before accepting or declining.

The real issue would be that they would have no ‘heart’ for politics and no belief in what their political position would entail. These people do not make good parliamentarians. In fact, they may very well cause the opposite to be the case.

The present system does not hold preliminary tests for candidates by political parties. Candidates are not really being prepared to deal with constitutional laws and byelaws. No lessons are provided for candidates in order to prepare them for what happens when entering Parliament.

Apart from political instruction, all candidates should certify their records in order for parties to have candidates with a clean police record.

An innovative system

A recent good innovation to the system was introduced by a political party that promoted a political course for prospective candidates. Such courses would prepare these candidates on how to adapt to political life. This most innovative political step ought to be extended to all future prospective candidates.

Whoever applies to such courses will really come to know what they are entering into. Candidates would become privy to the hardships of being involved in political life, including the insults coming from all sides, especially from armchair critics whose aim is solely to insult and criticise, even on positive aspects. They would learn how to deal with the pressures that an MP must endure and also, most importantly, how their family may silently bear the insults and hurtful statements made in the media.

So how do our political parties go about finding the best and most intelligent individuals to be our parliamentarians?

Conditions

Say a professional person is interested in entering politics and has a good, even excellent financial income. Do we really think that such a person would be interested in earning peanuts instead? Is this a sacrifice that they and their families should have to endure, especially at a time when politicians are bombarded left, right and centre, even on good causes?

Can a politician live on only the present parliamentary remuneration? Are we not losing a good number of our island’s best minds because of this? David Stellini’s case is a classic example of an honest person in politics who couldn’t cope with not being able to keep himself and his family in a good financial situation. We should also mention how difficult it was for him to find employment in the private sector.

In order to attract the best minds to enter politics, a sound financial system has to be introduced

I believe that our Parliament lost a very valuable parliamentarian when it lost Stellini. In order to attract the best minds to enter politics, a sound financial system has to be introduced.

Professional MPs

One other reason to have a full-time Parliament is simply that all professional MPs not nominated as parliamentary secretaries or ministers still practise their private work.

Just imagine an elected lawyer or businessmen from whom dubious people will seek professional assistance believing that their cases will be better looked at by the relevant authorities… Architects in politics are also sought for their influence in acquiring the relevant (almost impossible to achieve) building permits. Notaries are also sought for the same and other reasons.

This in itself holds a very real conflict of interest for parliamentarians and Parliament in general. The situation necessitates suspension, even if no offence is committed. Critics, whether justified or not, would be suspicious of each and every judgement delivered in such a system.

The only exception should be for practitioners in the medical field, where elected officials with medical licences should only be allowed to work without pay in government hospitals on weekends so as not to lose their professional touch.

I do believe that if these systems are implemented, Malta and Gozo would enjoy a much better bunch of politicians and a more productive Parliament.

A ridiculous system

I have objected most strenuously to the practice of parliamentarians having their financial assets declared and tabled in the House for public scrutiny.

This practice serves only for the public to be able to gossip in coffee shops and grocery stores about how much an individual MP has or doesn’t have in the bank. This breeds jealousy, which is an ingredient for hate and disrespect.

The real issue is that no investigative measures are taken on these declarations. Therefore, I suggest, as I have been doing for a long time, that these declarations are sent only to the Financial Ombudsman for verification and that only when he finds discrepancies will he forward these to the Speaker to be tabled in Parliament.

In fact, recently, even George Hyzler has stated that verifications on these declarations should be implemented.

Dedicated politicians

Our islands have had citizens who have enjoyed good financial incomes from the companies in which they work who have given these benefits away in order to enter the local political arena. These politicians are to be applauded for their dedication and the financial sacrifice they have had to undertake.

But these are few and far between. Our country needs more of these dedicated politicians but, as has been suggested, let us at least make the financial conditions for politicians better in order to attract the best and most intelligent people to serve Malta and Gozo in Parliament.

Let Parliament have all the facilities in place that are needed for full-time parliamentarians so that these may be enjoyed by our future elected MPs.

Finally, I shall note that I personally think all Members of Parliament should be elected and not nominated since I believe in equality for all in every circumstance.

Lino Debono is a former Labour MP.

