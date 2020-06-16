Activists demanded justice for slain journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia on Tuesday as vigils started being held once more in Valletta on the month anniversary of her murder.

Caruana Galizia was killed by a car bomb 32 months ago on October 16, 2017. The vigils were interrupted for a couple of months because of Covid-19 concerns.

A crowd of some 200 people gathered outside the law courts opposite the makeshift monument to Caruana Galizia, waving Maltese flags and placards denouncing the Maltese 'mafia'. They also placed flowers and lit candles in front of a picture of Caruana Galizia.

A big banner showing a picture of former police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar was strung on the gates of the law courts, days after damning claims in a courtroom alleging that he leaked information the middleman involved in the Caruana Galizia murder.

In an impassioned speech, Repubblika president Vicki Ann Cremona put a series of questions to the prime minister, asking him why he had made Cutajar a government consultant when he resigned as commissioner in January.

She went on to list a number of scandals involving people close to the government, including former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, his chief of staff Keith Schembri and former ministers Chris Cardona and Konrad Mizzi.

Activists, she said, would keep putting pressure until justice was served.

“Today, people no longer think we’re exaggerating”, she said.

The activity was also addressed by Alessandra Dee Crespo, Andre Delicata and Bernard Grech who insisted the calls for justice and for the corrupt to be weeded out would not stop.

They also paid tribute to Daphne Caruana Galizia for having been among the first to warn the country that the situation was precarious and getting tragic.

"This country cannot heal without justice" Grech said. "All we want is a normal country."