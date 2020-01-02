The number of people on social benefits has halved in seven years, dropping to 6,928 in December compared to the almost 14,000 in December 2012, the government said on Thursday.

In a statement, the Family and Social Solidarity Ministry said it was the first time in history that the number of people on social benefits was under the 7,000 mark.

The ministry said the number of people on social benefits in December stood at 6,928, including 613 receiving unemployment benefits. In December 2012, there were 9,775 on social benefits, including single mothers, and 4,174 receiving unemployment benefits. It said those on social benefits dropped by 35 per cent while those on unemployment benefits dropped by 85 per cent.

Family and Social Solidarity Minister Michael Falzon said that those who are not on the receiving end of any benefits are in employment and their income had increased substantially.

He said these results were achieved thanks to a number of measures the government introduced over the years, including the tapering in social assistance, the In-Work Benefit scheme and the free childcare scheme. These, in addition to a surplus in government finances and a strong economy, show how people are feeling the effects of the surplus.

Dr Falzon said the number of people facing material deprivation now stood at 14,000 compared to the 43,000 in 2012. The number will continue shrinking thanks to the budget measures which came into effect at the beginning of the year, he said.