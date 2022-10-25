Three environmental NGOs on Tuesday called on the government to “decongest the roads” and provide society with the possibility of using sustainable modes of transport safely.

The NGOS Friends of the Earth Malta, Moviment Graffitti and Rota gathered at Msida Circus with bicycles, placards and flyers to raise awareness on what they believe to be “island-wide issues”, namely pollution, noise and road safety concerns.

“It is governmental inaction that has facilitated this hierarchy of transport that congests our roads, contributes to carbon emissions and makes people feel as though they have no safe alternative.

“We must join together to bring about a move towards a healthier, safer and eco-friendly Malta. It is time we prioritise people over petrol and empower citizens to make greener transport choices,” the NGOs said.

The three groups also called on the government to ensure there is better bus service and more regular and reliable bus routes, more support for active modes of travel as well as safer roads, including investment in safe walking and cycling infrastructure.

“Join our call and sign the open letter to the Transport Minister, to demand action. The streets belong to the people and everyone should feel safe to use active modes of travel, which are environmentally friendly and better for our well-being.

Photo: Jonathan Borg

“If you are fed up being stuck in traffic, breathing polluted air, and feeling unsafe on the roads, take action today,” the NGOs said.