People can turn violent towards voluntary officials when confronted with environmental contraventions, the Malta Ranger Unit said last week.

Speaking at the official launch of the Malta Ranger Unit (MRU), the group’s legal adviser, Wilfred Buttigieg explained that rangers have faced aggressive and even violent people when caught harming the environment.

“We know this organisation can face aggression and threats… but that’s a reality that we face,” he said.

“It is part of the educational process,” he continued, as the unit believes that, by time, people will be able to not only understand what is legally allowed but also the reasons behind it, thus creating a calmer understanding.

Working closely with the police and environment-focused authorities, the MRU has several aims when it comes to protecting Malta’s environment such as enforcing laws, lobbying to change legislation and educating people on how to enjoy the environment.

“We want people to remain in nature but to do so responsibly and with sustainability in mind,” MRU chief patrolling ranger, Camilla Appelgren said.

Changes in behaviour

But, to do so, the unit needs to find ways to protect the environment while simultaneously educating people on why laws and procedures are effective.

As an example, Appelgren recalled a case from earlier in the year. After receiving an anonymous tip-off that people were illegally dumping waste and starting BBQs and fires at Qalet Marku, a beach close to the Splash & Fun Water Park, rangers monitored the area closely.

After visiting the site several times a day, every day, for 12 weeks between March and June, Appelgren said that they saw 15 separate cases of illegal activities, all of which are currently in the process of legal action.

Following the action they took, the rangers did not see a drop in the amount of activity in the area but, rather, they saw a difference in the type of activity.

“Nobody has left the site but they have begun doing their activities in a sustainable way,” Appelgren said.

Recalling a case where rangers saw a child littering, Buttigieg said that the young offender did not understand the consequences of littering.

“But this is not my home, what’s wrong with that,” the child asked, which prompted the ranger to calmly explain why littering is an issue for the environment and wildlife.

“We believe in a holistic approach,” Appelgren said.

Rangers need funds to continue operating

At the moment, the MRU, which consists of four volunteers, is slated to continue for only one more year due to a lack of funding and resources but the team would like the public’s help to continue growing their force.

A ZAAR page has been opened for those who wish to donate while also organising funding campaigns.

If anyone wishes to make an anonymous or named report to the Malta Ranger Unit, contact them on WhatsApp at 7937 8118, via their Facebook page or by e-mail at info@rangers.mt.