There were 3,981 people registering for employment in July, 2,327 (58.45%) more than in the same month last year.

The National Statistics Office said both those registering for work for less than 21 weeks and those registering between 21 and 52 weeks, increased when compared to July 2019 levels.

The largest increase was recorded among persons who had been registering for less than 21 weeks.

Those who had been registering for work for more than one year, decreased when compared to the same month last year.

The number of persons with a disability who were registering for work increased by 30 when compared to the previous year, reaching 248. Males accounted for 69.8% per cent of total registrants with a disability.

The largest share of males and females on the unemployment register sought occupations as clerical support workers, with 20.7% and 34.7% respectively.