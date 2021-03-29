The number of people registering for work was up by 926 in February compared to February last year, the last full month before COVID-19 hit.

The National Statistics Office said the number of those seeking work last month was 2,585

Unemployment increased across all age groups. When compared to February 2020 levels, those registering for work for less than 21 weeks increased by 412 while those registering between 21 and 52 weeks increased by 526 persons. On the other hand, those who had been registering for work for more than one year, decreased by 12 persons when compared to the same month in 2020.

The number of persons with a disability who were registering for work increased by 15 when compared to the previous year, reaching 252.