Robert Abela's weak leadership of the Labour Party was causing weak leadership of the country, and the people were suffering the consequences, including mounting problems in the health and transport sectors and inflation, Opposition leader Bernard Grech said on Sunday.

Speaking during campaigning in Gozo, Grech was quoted as saying in a party statement that the Labour Party had been hijacked, and Abela was showing himself to be weak. He had also lost his moral authority.

His comments came at the prime minister indicated a readiness to bring back several figures who were excluded from the government while making it clear that he would not stand in Joseph Muscat’s way if the former prime minister decided to contest the elections for the European Parliament.

Grech, who visited various localities in Gozo, said the PN was committed to generating wealth and solving the people's problems.