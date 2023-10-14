Society is “fed up” with the current two-party system in Malta and wants a more pluralistic approach to politics, according to Labour MEP Cyrus Engerer.

Meanwhile, Nationalist MEP and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola warned that abstaining from voting in next year’s election could have repercussions.

Four MEPs who spoke to Times of Malta eight months before over 400 million Europeans vote in the European Parliament elections gave an overview of the political system and whether voting for a Brussels-based parliament matters.

Engerer said that while the system locally worked well for a while, people were now tired of a situation where everything was “black or white”.

“The reality is that different parties have different ideas, different candidates have different ideas and we should have a system which is much more pluralistic than today’s,” he said.

Engerer said it was time for the Maltese political system to change if the country wanted to see more people voting.

He said many people were shocked in July when government MPs voted against a public inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia and every PN MP was in favour.

“Not even one of them had a different point of view,” he said.

“People appreciate a more honest system in politics and that is the only way we can bring more people to the ballot box. Not only for the European Parliament elections, which are soon coming up, but also general elections after that.”

He said people should vote for candidates they believe represent them and those who are not afraid to speak up on important topics.

It’s not only the electoral system that needs changing in Malta, according to the MEP.

“We need a change in the way parliament works – with a two-party system, it is very difficult to look at parliament as the real legislative institution.

“That is because we have a government, of whatever party, that always has the absolute majority. I would also reflect on a third issue, the way parties and candidates are funded. It is unacceptable to get funding from businesses and individuals,” he said, adding that in EU countries, most parties were state-funded.

“And that is the way you get rid of clientelism and favouritism.”

When asked if Maltese MEPs have any influence, Engerer said that it can take just one MEP to make a difference. “What better example than to see the work done by our colleague, Roberta Metsola,” he said.

“She comes from the smallest state and she is the president. It doesn’t matter where you come from, it’s your vision that makes all the difference.”

Engerer was non-committal when asked whether he would be re-contesting the European elections, instead saying he is currently focused on his work in a number of committees.

“Time will fly by and right now I’m focused on finishing my job.”

Roberta Metsola. Photo: EP

Metsola: Avoid complacency

Metsola said the Maltese cannot be complacent in defending their values and mapping out the country’s future.

“It is important that people vote as the decisions taken by the European Parliament affects everyone’s way of life. My message to anyone considering not voting is that if you don’t vote, others will, and you might not like it.”

Metsola said people were interested to know how decisions taken by EU politicians affected their daily lives.

Unacceptable to get funding from businesses and individuals

“Europe is us. It is Mosta and Ħamrun. It is Nadur and Għarb. It is our currency, our security and our future. I believe we are all interested in having a better and more efficient Union, rather than standing and acting alone.”

She said that politicians cannot ignore people who are feeling distant, ignored or disillusioned. Failing to address people’s fears would only lead to increased polarisation and radicalisation.

“This is why I believe it is time to reform and reboot the European Union. Europe needs to invest in its future, in the green and digital transitions.”

Asked how it felt that just two PN MEPs served during this mandate, Metsola said: “Two MEPs have reached new heights for Malta. MEPs from all states have entrusted David and me in leadership positions of the House, as president, first vice-president and quaestor.

“A third team player would only bolster Malta’s presence in the European Parliament, enhance our voice when pushing for measures that reflect Malta’s priorities, and bring more results for all Maltese and Gozitans.”

Alex Agius Saliba. Photo: PL

Agius Saliba: We Maltese punch above our weight

Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba said the Maltese delegation had managed to “punch above its weight” and delivered a number of results.

Despite coming from the smallest delegation, he is one of the vice-presidents of one of the biggest parties in the European Parliament – the Progressive Alliance of the Socialists and Democrats.

Having said that, Agius Saliba said he wished there were more times when all Maltese MEPs worked more closely.

“There have been times when David Casa and I would work on the same committee, but I wish there was more closeness when it came to certain issues,” he added.

“Look at how much work we get done individually, imagine what we could do if we pulled the same rope. I hope this is something which is taken on following next year’s election.”

He said he hopes to see more Maltese vote in next year’s elections as that is the time voters can have their say on who they wish to represent them.

David Casa

Casa: People want change

Nationalist MEP David Casa said voters looked at the upcoming June elections in a different way due to the “disastrous state” of the Maltese government.

Like Engerer, he said people were fed up. But unlike his fellow MEP, he did not blame the two-party system but the corruption that he said has taken over the country.

“There is a lot of anger and people want change,” he said.

He recalled how there was a time when voters would ask him not to hang out the country’s ‘dirty laundry’ in the European Parliament.

“Today is different. People continuously ask me, ‘What is the European Parliament doing to defend us and help us’,” he said.

“Having said that, the European Parliament cannot change our government, our courts, but we Maltese can. It’s important that we not only talk about change but are active and we go out to vote.”