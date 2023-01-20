Updated 9.05 pm with MPT statement

People would be more willing to make use of the bus service in Malta, if there were to become more reliable, punctual and increased in frequency, a survey has found.

The Association for Consumer Rights, a local pressure group, conducted a survey between July and October last year that garnered 1,100 respondents from members of the public.

Almost half of those who replied said they hardly ever used public transport, while close to 70 per cent said they are not more willing to use the bus service now that it has been made free of charge.

Over 90 per cent said they would like to see more express minibuses with quick trips to a specific destination, however, half also said that they would only use this service if these are punctual and reliable.

ACR Malta executive committee member Catherine Camilleri said that responses indicated that there is a lack of public trust in the local bus service.

“If we want to reduce fossil fuel dependence, Malta’s traffic congestion and air pollution, it is critical to tackling the real deterrents that are holding the public back from using buses. The survey respondents identified what would entice them to use buses more often: punctual buses, no skipped scheduled trips, express short bus trips, more frequent trips especially on high-demand routes, and buses that don’t leave you stranded on bus stops. And a Tal-Linja mobile phone app that tracks bus location correctly just like a taxi app does.”

The survey results were referred to the MCESD civil society committee and were discussed in a committee meeting that resulted in a set of proposals for the Transport Ministry as well as Malta Public Transport.

“ACR Malta is satisfied that the Minister for Transport and the Parliamentary Secretary for Social Dialogue welcomed the public’s input and showed their commitment to spearhead further discussions with the stakeholders concerned on ways to improve the bus service in Malta,” they said in a statement.

“ACR Malta thanks the public for the helpful feedback given in the survey. It also thanks the MCESD Civil Society Committee sector representatives, local councils and the various NGOs that helped disseminate the survey to all sectors of society. The Association assures consumers that it will continue to collaborate with the authorities towards a more reliable and efficient bus service in Malta.”

People’s confidence in public transport is increasing - operators

In a statement published in reaction to the survey, Malta Public Transport said that its own research indicates the number of passengers using the bus has increased and that confidence in the system is increasing.

“Based on our research, the unique number of passengers that travelled at least once in December 2022 was significantly higher than in December 2019 with 18,000 more individuals using the bus during the month,” the statement said.

“This, together with the increasing passenger numbers, shows that confidence in public transport is once again increasing.”

It is of utmost importance, they added, for all stakeholders to work together on solutions that will make public transport more attractive “by offering better connectivity, shorter journey times, more frequency and improved punctuality and reliability”.