The health authorities reminded the public on Tuesday that people who positive for COVID-19 should isolate immediately and go into obligatory quarantine for 14 days.

All other people living in the same household must do the same.

The statement was published after 386 new COVID-19 infections were reported earlier in the day, the second-highest daily total registered in Malta since the start of the pandemic.

The authorities said that to avoid the spread of the virus, people who test positive should also prepare a list of people they have been in close contact with in the two days prior to the test or to their developing symptoms, whichever came first.

They also encouraged everyone to take their vaccine and to keep following the measures aimed to prevent the spread of the virus.

When asked why the authorities had issued such a reminder, a health spokesperson said the authorities wanted to remind those who test positive to not play the "ignorant" card until they receive a call from the authorities telling them to quarantine.

“Once one tests positive, one should immediately go into quarantine. If the authorities call a day after the result is received, it does not mean one can get their final Christmas shopping out of the way," the spokesperson said. She added that an email informing one that he is positive means that that person and the other members of his or her household have to stay in.

Times of Malta has been informed of people who tested positive and still have not received a letter asking them to go into quarantine.

One person said that they tested positive on December 16 but have yet to receive a quarantine letter, with details of when their quarantine ends.

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci said on Monday that some 5,000 people are currently in quarantine, including those who tested positive and their contacts. At the peak of the virus, there were some 7,000 people in quarantine.