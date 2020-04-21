Disabled people who need to visit hospital or a clinic can get a ride there for free thanks to the initiative of a private taxi firm.

The eCabs initiative, which will run for the next few weeks, is available to all people certified by the Commission for the Rights of Persons with Disability (CRPD) as requiring accessible transport.

It follows a memorandum of understanding between the taxi firm and CRPD which outlines the company’s efforts to make its services available to those with mobility issues.

As part of the plan, 15 eCabs drivers have received disability equality training by the CRPD and the company has expanded its fleet to include a van with a motorised lift for wheelchair users.

“As leaders in the mobility sector we want to ensure that our business is an all-inclusive one and in line with the philosophy promoted by CRPD,” said eCabs chief marketing officer Simon Debono.