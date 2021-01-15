People with rare diseases should be among those given priority for the COVID-19 vaccine, the National Alliance for Rare Diseases Support Malta said in a letter to the Health Ministry.

The alliance represents 400 patients and their caregivers, who suffer from a rare disease or condition and who rank among some of the most vulnerable members of society given their rare conditions.

It said that most of its members have been in lockdown since people were asked to stay at home early last year.

“Whilst already vulnerable in normal circumstances, with the COVID-19 pandemic, they ended up further isolated and even more vulnerable, and having their siblings, parents and carers also having to cease attending school or work for the past 10 months.”



The alliance said it has been providing free psychological help and other services to members as necessary.



It urged the government to note the needs of this “drastically marginalised minority group” and its need to be given the vaccine alongside other vulnerable groups.

Malta started vaccinating healthcare workers against COVID-19 late last year, with over 85s and staff and residents at homes for the elderly next in line.

People with chronic conditions are slated to be vaccinated once all frontliners and people aged 80 or over have been inoculated.

Maritime forum wants priority

In another statement, the Malta Maritime Forum also called for priority to frontliners in the maritime industry.

These, it said, included port and terminal workers, mooring-men, pilots, dockers, cargo hauliers and crew members on tug-boats, ferries, bunker barges, and feeder vessels.

"The work of these people places these people at risk due to their inevitable direct contact with counterparts in the same industry," it said.