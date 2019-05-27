Under the Labour government people’s quality of life had notably improved, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said during an interview on One Radio on Sunday.

Dr Muscat welcomed the improvement in Malta rating by credit rating agency Fitch.

He said people were feeling the benefits of economic growth, and this was more important than what any credit rating agency report.

The Prime Minister said his government had created and sustained a new middle class.

Contrary to expectations under PN governments, parents were safe in the knowledge that their children would enjoy a better life than they did, Dr Muscat said.

'Deficit in first quarter is normal'

Dr Muscat dismissed concerns about the government registering a deficit during the first three months of the year.

He said it was normal for such a deficit to be registered during the first quarter. This deficit would be recovered during the latter quarters of the year, he assured.

Dr Muscat acknowledged that not everyone was feeling the benefits of Malta’s economic growth. He vowed the government would continue striving to grow the middle class.

Turning to the financial services sector, the Prime Minister emphasised the impressive 10 per cent growth of the sector in 2018.

Other sectors had also grown in parallel, so there was no issue of over dependence on financial services, Dr Muscat said.

He said it was normal for the financial services sector to face certain issues and controversies.

Dr Muscat expressed his satisfaction with the way the MFSA was being lead. He said the authority was taking a proactive role in the sector.

Migration cooperation with Italy

On migration, the Prime Minister insisted the government was playing a sensible and sensitive role.

He welcomed the improvement in relations with Italy over the past months in this regard.

The Prime Minister said he would take an uncompromising stance when it came to rescuing migrants in Maltese waters.

Concluding his interview, Dr Muscat said he was perplexed about how the Opposition had voted against a new law separating the Attorney General’s roles.

He said the dual role as both government advisor and prosecutor played by the Attorney General was a “colonial heritage”.

The creation of a state advocate was a very important step, and it was hard to understand why the Opposition voted against it, Dr Muscat said.