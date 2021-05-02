I remember a lot from Pep Guardiola.

“In important matches,” he said to me, “I just pick my best eleven”. You have to listen carefully, the sentence contains the core of what football is about: individual quality. Guardiola is a top coach, he loves the skills and talent of his players.

Some coaches seek to reduce the complexity of football. Guardiola, though, wants to master it. One can compare his task with a chess grandmaster or with an orchestra director who gets the best out of each instrument.

