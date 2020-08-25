Enrico Pepe and Teddy Teuma are eligible to play for the Malta national team in next week’s UEFA Nations League qualifiers against the Faroe Islands and Latvia after the two players received Maltese citizenship on Tuesday.

Pepe, the Birkirkara defender was initially one of three overseas players earmarked by the Malta Football Association to be awarded Maltese citizenship on sporting merits alongside fellow Italian Mario Fontanella, of Valletta, and Senegalese Amadou Samb, who is on the books of Gżira United.

