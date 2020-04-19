Last week, Pepsi announced its support of One World: Together at Home, the global special hosted by the international advocacy organisation Global Citizen.

The historic broadcast, streamed online over the night, was hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and friends from Sesame Street. Joining them were some of the biggest names in music and entertainment, including Andrea Bocelli, Lady Gaga, Elton John, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lizzo, Chris Martin, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, and more, alongside world leaders, athletes, activists and people from all walks of life.

The one-night event highlighted and thanked healthcare workers and all of those on the front lines of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. It also called on individuals and corporations to take action and aid in support of the World Health Organisation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

In the build-up to the event, the Pepsi brand reallocated significant marketing manpower and existing paid media to aid in global awareness efforts supporting Global Citizen’s One World: Together at Home initiative.

The one-night event highlighted and thanked healthcare workers

“At Global Citizen, we are so encouraged when a partner like Pepsi comes in to support an effort as significant as this one. Lending their knowledge and expertise to amplify our work will help the mission. Having the support of Pepsi’s marketing team behind One World: Together at Home will help us reach across the globe and drive action for the fight against COVID-19,” Danielle Maged, chief growth officer, Global Citizen, said.

The live-streamed, virtual concert supports Global Citizen’s mission of promoting social distancing and global health. Pepsi’s involvement builds on the work PepsiCo is doing to help those affected by COVID-19, including investing $45 million globally to bring food and other vital resources to the most affected communities.

As part of this effort, the company is providing funding for protective gear for healthcare workers, testing and screening services and is in the process of distributing more than 50 million nutritious meals to at-risk populations.

One World: Together at Home was broadcast live yesterday at 5pm PDT/8pm EDT/12:00 GMT, on ABC, NBC, ViacomCBS Networks, iHeart Media and Bell Media networks and platforms in Canada.

Internationally, BBC One will run the programme today.

It was also streamed online on multiple global platforms, including Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo and YouTube.

For more information on how to tune in and take action, visit globalcitizen.org/togetherathome.

The PepsiCo portfolio of beverages is produced, marketed and distributed by Simonds Farsons Cisk plc.