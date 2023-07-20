Under-pressure Red Bull driver Sergio Perez admitted on Thursday that his future is in his own hands following Alpha Tauri’s abrupt sacking of Dutch rookie Nyck de Vries.

Despite lying second in the drivers’ championship after 10 races, although 99 points adrift of runaway defending champion and team-mate Max Verstappen, Perez conceded that his position with Red Bull was not entirely secure.

“You’ve seen it with other drivers and other teams,” he said, referring to the pressure he felt.

“They’ve had difficult periods, but then they don’t have 20 replacements after a session like they do with the Red Bull drivers.”

