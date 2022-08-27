Sergio Perez topped the times for Red Bull ahead of his team-mate and championship leader Max Verstappen in Saturday’s third and final practice session for this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix.

The Mexican driver clocked a best lap of 1 min 45.047sec to outpace the world champion by 0.137 seconds, proving Red Bull’s dominance at the majestic Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, who was fastest in Friday’s opening session, was third quickest ahead of Lando Norris of McLaren, Alpine’s two-time champion Fernando Alonso and George Russell of Mercedes.

