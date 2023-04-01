A dejected Sergio Perez said Saturday he was hoping Red Bull can fix the issue that wrecked his Australian Grand Prix qualifying so he can "minimise the damage" in the race.

The Mexican, who won in Saudi Arabia a fortnight ago, had a horror day in Melbourne as he struggled with grip and balance.

He joined the third practice session 20 minutes late as mechanics worked on his car, but left the track four times when he finally got on the circuit.

The problem persisted in qualifying when he locked up and careened into the gravel at Turn 3 on his first lap, beaching the car that had to be removed by a crane.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt