Sergio Perez shrugged off mounting speculation about his future with Red Bull on Sunday after finishing a battling sixth at the British Grand Prix.

After starting 15th on the grid following another qualifying flop –- it was the fifth consecutive event at which he failed to progress to the top-10 shootout -– he experienced a scrappy race.

But he remained feisty and confident about his future despite reports that Red Bull are preparing to replace him.

"In F1 in 13 years, I've seen it all," he said. "So, I am not worried about any of that. I'm mainly focused about getting my season back on track and making sure I keep enjoying this.

