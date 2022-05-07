Sergio Perez topped the times for Red Bull ahead of championship leader Charles Leclerc in Saturday’s final free practice ahead of Sunday’s inaugural Miami Grand Prix.

In hot, but changing conditions, the 32-year-old Mexican clocked a best lap in one minute and 30.304 seconds to outpace Ferrari’s Leclerc by 0.194, with his Red Bull team-mate and defending world champion Max Verstappen third, three-tenths adrift.

Two-time champion Fernando Alonso, making light of his 40 years, was fourth-fastest for Alpine ahead of Sebastian Vettel of Aston Martin and Haas’ Mick Schumacher, all of them seven-tenths off the leading pace.

Carlos Sainz was seventh for Ferrari ahead of Kevin Magnussen, Alex Albon of Williams and McLaren driver Lando Norris, but it was a disappointing day for Mercedes after their return to competitive form on Friday.

