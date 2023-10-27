Sergio Perez will be racing for his Red Bull future alongside runaway title winner Max Verstappen when he drives in front of an impassioned home crowd at this weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix.

While newly-crowned three-time world champion Verstappen hunts another milestone victory at one of his favourite tracks, Perez seeks to shake off a series of lacklustre races and secure at least a podium finish in the champions’ second car in the rarefied air at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

“This is my most important weekend of the season and I can’t wait for my home race,” said Perez, who requested his noisy fans support not only him, but his team-mate who was booed after winning last Sunday’s United States Grand Prix in Texas.

“The support in Austin was crazy,” said Perez.

“So I can’t even imagine what Mexico will be like. It’s going to be very special. I am optimistic.

“I want Mexico to come out, but to support the whole Red Bull team — not just me.”

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com