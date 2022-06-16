Buoyed by his victory in Monaco and Red Bull’s dominant recent form, Sergio Perez said he will be seeking more street circuit success at Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix.

The Mexican, who was second behind world champion and team-mate Max Verstappen in last weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix, plans to study his Baku race closely in a bid to grab another podium finish.

“I am going to spend some time understanding that race in Baku more in detail with my engineers so that I can get the most out of this weekend,” he said.

“It’s nice to be back in Canada. It’s a circuit I enjoy driving – and taking a car, which is so competitive, to race on this circuit is going to be fun.

“It’s a great moment for the team now. Scoring maximum points last weekend in Baku was a brilliant result for us all and it keeps us in the fight for both titles.

