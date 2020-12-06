Sergio Perez took full advantage of his rivals' misfortunes on Sunday as he battled from last position to claim his first Formula One victory in a chaotic Sakhir Grand Prix.
Racing Point's Perez could be out of work next season but recovered from a first-lap crash in Bahrain that dropped him to the back of the field to earn his maiden win in his 190th race.
the 30-year-old was helped by a shock Mercedes pit-stop tyres bungle and then a late puncture for stand-in star George Russell, who dazzled as substitute for world champion Lewis Hamilton.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us