Sergio Perez will partner Max Verstappen at Red Bull in 2022 after the Mexican driver agreed a one-year contract extension with the Formula One title challengers on Friday.

Perez has performed well as Verstappen’s teammate so far for his new team, building on multiple top-five finishes with victory in Azerbaijan.

“We have been impressed by his performances during the first half of the season which demonstrate what he’s capable of in our car,” said Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

