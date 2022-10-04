Surprise package Club Brugge beat Atletico Madrid 2-0 to continue their perfect start to the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Belgian side have won their three opening games without conceding a goal and dominated Diego Simeone’s side for much of the game, triumphing thanks to Kamal Sowah and Ferran Jutgla’s strikes.

Antoine Griezmann, given a rare start, missed a second-half penalty for Atletico, who are level with Porto and Bayer Leverkusen on three points each, after the German side lost 2-0 in Portugal.

Alvaro Morata should have sent Atletico ahead after breaking into the box but former Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet saved his low strike after a tight opening spell.

Atletico coach Diego Simeone withdrew Marcos Llorente injured and more bad news quickly followed. Sowah fired the hosts ahead in the 36th minute from former Barcelona forward Jutgla’s cut-back across the face of goal.

Brugge should have doubled their lead at the start of the second half but Jan Oblak made a fine save to deny Jutgla, after fine work by Canadian Tajon Buchanan, with Atletico’s defence sleeping on the job.

More details here...