The four day, sailing Mapfre Euromed International Championship kicked off today in Mellieha Bay. Weather conditions were such that all races planned for the day were held, with an additional race taking place for the Optimist Cadet and Senior Fleets.

Separate race courses for the Optimist and ILCA Classes were laid out on the outer side of Mellieħa Bay, visible distance of each other. The only varying condition between the two courses was a slighly stronger sea swell for the ILCA Classes.

Optimist Fleet

The Optimist Senior and Cadet Classes enjoyed a total of four races, with the Beginners Class racing the initially planned three races.

Starting off in a north westerly wind varying between 8 -10 and a swell of 0.4m, Spaniard Juan Domingo, who recently finished third in the Trofeo Cuidad de Palma, was leading the fleet until the fourth race of the day, when a first place by Ukrainian Sviatoslav Madonich saw him take a provisional lead and garnering equal points as Domingo.

Behind them in third place was Martinius Hopstock (NOR). The top-ranked Maltese for this class, for the day was Emily Fenech who finished in sixth place.

