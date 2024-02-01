Birzebbugia Sailing Club on Thursday hosted the first day of the Yachting Malta BSC International Regatta in near-perfect weather conditions, which made a good change from previous years when rough weather thwarted racing plans.

The ILCA Fleets, along with the Optimist Senior and Cadet fleets, participated in three races each, while the Optimist Beginner fleet competed in two races.

In the ILCA 4 class, Timmy Vassallo (MYSC) dominated the day with three wins from three races.

Trailing by five points was Harry Fairbairn (MYSC) with Thomas Zahra (BSC) in third.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com