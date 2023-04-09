The ultimate day-boat will be arriving in Malta in the coming weeks. Quarken Boats are designed and manufactured in Finland with a hugh emphasis on performance and seaworthiness. The boats draw inspiration from nature and combine decades of experience in boat-building. The essence of the fleet lies in its beautiful simplicity and clean state-of-the-art Nordic design with best-in-class functionality and practical living onboard. Powerful industry-leading Yamaha outboard engines guarantee the ultimate driving experience and reliable performance in all conditions.

There are three options available, namely the T-Top, Cabin and Open versions. “We really believe this boat will be a game-changer for the local day-boating market as these boats are well -built, functional, competitively priced and possibly most importantly-available. We currently have delivery slots for May-June this year where other brands do not. We also offer the option for owners to put their boats up for charter which helps to cover the annual running costs.” The first Quarken boats will be in Maltese waters in May and are sure to attract a lot of attention when they arrive.

Quarken was voted the best boat of its size for the Dusseldorf show 2023. Querken Boats are represented in Malta by WH Yachting Ltd, a Malta-based yacht brokerage and marine consultancy company offering, amongst others, Sales of yachts, services, charter and marina development expertise.

WH Yachting represents a number of yachting brands in Malta and can also assist clients with yacht brokerage, yacht agency, yacht registration, marine insurance and marine finance solution.

For more information on Quarken Boats, please contact WH Yachting Ltd at Imnieqa, Triq Gharghur, Naxxar, Malta, 9933 8880, info@whyachting.com or visit www.quarken.com.