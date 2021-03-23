Luke Kennard conjured a perfect shooting display and Terance Mann added 21 from the bench as the Los Angeles Clippers overturned a 22-point deficit to end the Atlanta Hawks eight-game winning streak on Monday.

Kennard went eight-from-eight and made four three-pointers to take the Clippers — who had trailed 88-66 with four minutes remaining in the third quarter — to a 119-110 win at the Staples Center.

Kennard’s 20-point haul came from just over 18 second-half minutes as coach Ty Lue sent on the bench in a desperate bid to turn the tide with Atlanta romping towards a blowout victory.

Mann was another vital contributor from the bench, hauling down 10 rebounds in addition to his 21 points.

