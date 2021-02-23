Starlites Naxxar GIG maintained their positive winning streak as they registered their seventh win and are comfortably poised for a play-off spot.

The Naxxar side had to survive an initial scare as Depiro set off on a very bright, energetic note opening a 19-10 lead after seven minutes of play with TJ Atwood showing immediately that he had a hot hand on the day and Miguel Mallia adding a tris of hoops.

However, Starlites managed to find their momentum by the end of the first quarter when they closed off with a 14-point streak with Travis McConico and Alec Felice Pace shooting on target.

A further nine-point run at the start of the second quarter increased Starlites’ lead to double figures and put more pressure on Depiro. The latter incurred moments where they fell victim to their opponent’s full court press and committed turnovers.

Atwood was consistently trying to keep the Mtarfa side in the game yet a further positive stretch by Starlites, this time an 11-point run, including buckets from Bryan Jefferson and Matthew Scerri, made it a 20-point margin, 54-34, at the interval.

