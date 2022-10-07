The National Audit Office recently published the report ‘An evaluation of Performance Audits in the Public Sector’, which focuses on the most common findings in the various performance audits carried out between 2017 and 2020.

One needs to put this report into a context. The NAO was set up as an independent entity in 1997 as part of the governance structure of the public sector. It was around 1998 that from an organisational perspective, it started to function in its new form. Previously, there was an Audit Office, but it formed part of the central government structures and its role was mainly to conduct financial audits.

The newly set-up office was also given the role of conducting performance audits as well as financial audits. Unfortunately, the NAO reports end up like a political football to be used and abused at will. It has been like this since 1998. We always want to hold other people accountable, but we would not always like to be held accountable. I guess it is part of human nature.

However, the NAO has a significant role in our country as it is there to safeguard the interests of taxpayers and stakeholders, just like private audit firms safeguard the interests of shareholders and stakeholders in a private company. We have had three auditors general in this period and all have developed the organisation to render it more effective.

Performance audits differ significantly from financial audits. The main purpose of the former is to assess whether procurement rules have been adhered to, whether there are effective controls to mitigate the risk of fraud, whether transactions are supported by appropriate documentation, and to seek to detect any non-conformance to the rules.

Performance audits have a different function. All rules may be adhered to and so, from a financial audit perspective, there would be nothing to report. In spite of this, a performance audit may still yield a negative report because such an audit is there to have an independent assessment of an entity’s (ministry, division, directorate, corporation, authority) operations (not limited to day-to-day operations but also includes special and specific projects and initiatives) to determine if these are achieving their stated goals.

There are four key words that are essential in a performance audit: effectiveness, efficiency, economy and compliance. Has the entity in question been effective in achieving its goals? Has it operated efficiently to achieve its result? Was the result achieved at the lowest possible economic cost? Has it operated in compliance with the relevant legislation?

This report published by the NAO highlights nine common findings from the various performance audit reports it published. I will not go into any depth on these findings. However, they are worth highlighting briefly as they do indicate how public resources can provide better value for money.

The report mentions the importance of planning procurement procedures thoroughly and in good time. It also mentions the need for the introduction of better control mechanisms to monitor and measure performance. Risks need to be identified better and managed better. Information collected needs to be managed and transformed into knowledge and expertise.

There is the need for joined-up government effort through more information-sharing among directorates in the public service, and among directorates and state-controlled organisations. Human resources need to be strengthened in terms of both resources and capacity. There need to be further efforts to exploit the benefits of technology. Service delivery at the most favourable cost needs to be optimised.

I believe that no organisation will ever reach a state of perfection because it is run by human beings, who are by nature imperfect. This does not mean that performance audit findings are to be ignored. They go beyond issues like adherence to the rules and detecting fraud. They help the better management of the public sector and optimise its results.