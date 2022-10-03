Barocco Foundation presents cellist Lucie Kucharova who will perform what is considered to be one of Bach’s greatest achievements, the famous Bach Cello Suites. These are to be played at the weekly lunchtime concert on Tuesday, October 11, at Our Lady of Victory church, Valletta, starting at 12.30pm.

Czech cellist Kucharova will be performing Suite 1, 2 and 3 of the Bach Cello Suites. As usual in a Baroque musical suite, each suite starts with a prelude and all the other movements are based around baroque dance types. The cello suites are structured in six movements each: prelude, allemande, courante, sarabande, two minuets or two bourrées or two gavottes, and a final gigue.

After the concert, patrons are invited for free to the cellar of the church to watch a short audio visual show about the building, history and the restoration of this gem.

Sacred Music Concert will be held at Our Lady of Victory church, Valletta, on Tuesday, October 11, at 12.30pm. Entrance to the concert is at a suggested donation of €10. One can obtain the tickets prior to the concert from the venue itself or by e-mail at baroccomalta@gmail.com or phone 79680952.