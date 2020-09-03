Devis Mangia will make his debut as Malta coach this evening when he leads the national team against the Faroe Islands in their opening UEFA Nations League match in Torshavn.

The build-up for tonight’s opener has been full of frustration due to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic which denied the Italian coach the chance of experimenting with his squad as all friendly matches planned had to be scrapped.

Still, Mangia still looked upbeat on the eve of tonight’s match and said that he hopes that the wave of enthusiasm that exists in his squad will make up for any deficiencies present in the team when they face the Faroes.

