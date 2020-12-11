Workers in the performing arts industry will receive the full COVID-19 wage supplement backdated from November, the government has announced.

Despite being among the worst-hit sectors, performers were previously entitled to just €600 a month. That has now been increased to the full €800 monthly pay, giving employees, the self-employed and companies an extra €200 a month.

The decision to sustain performing artistsduring the COVID-19 pandemic, was taken by Enterprise Minister Miriam Dalli and Culture Minister José Herrera, the government said in a statement.

Restrictions on public events and mass gatherings negatively impacted artists.

Dalli said that sustaining artists during a time of crisis is crucial not only for the artists themselves but also for the wellbeing of society.

“Artists are part of our business and entrepreneurial community and we value their contribution to arts and society at large," she said.

"While this will be a small additional help to the performing artists and their families, together with Malta Enterprise we are looking at a post-pandemic scenario. The performing arts sector needs to be assisted to re-engineer and re-invent itself for the new realities that our businesses are facing.”

Herrera stressed that the recovery of the cultural and creative sectors is being given its due importance through a series of significant initiatives and actions.

The Covid Wage Supplement has been an instrumental measure implemented by the government to assist and save thousand of jobs including those within these industries, Herrera said.

“The adjustment being announced today is another significant step taken for a more sustainable and viable future of the industry”, Herrera noted, remarking that this announcement follows another important commitment made by the ministry whereby €6 million in direct funding will be made available as part of a recovery plan for next year.