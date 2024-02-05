Two men have been conditionally discharged after admitting to stealing almost €300 worth of perfumes from a pharmacy in St Julian’s last month.

Marius Fanel Galan, 36, staying at St Julian’s, and 40-year-old driver George Bigu, from Swieqi, were arrested after being tracked down as the suspects behind the theft that allegedly took place on January 26, some time between 5:00pm and 8:30pm.

Galan said that he had been on holiday in Malta for a week.

The pair were jointly charged with stealing perfumes and other items from the pharmacy. The theft was aggravated by the value of the items stolen and the time when the incident took place.

They registered an admission when they were arraigned on Monday and confirmed their guilty plea after the court granted them time to reconsider, warning that the charge carried a possible jail term.

When making submissions on punishment their lawyer, Franco Debono, highlighted the accused’s clean criminal record, the fact that they had cooperated with police and had apologized for their wrongdoing.

Moreover, they registered an early guilty plea and were willing to reimburse the pharmacy owner for the €295 worth of perfumes and other items stolen.

The circumstances of the case did not even merit a suspended sentence, argued the lawyer.

However prosecuting Inspector Jonathan Ransley called for a suspended sentence, pointing out that one of the accused said that he came to Malta as a tourist but ended up stealing.

After hearing submissions the court, presided over by Magistrate Elaine Rizzo, declared the two men guilty upon their own admission and conditionally discharged them for two years.

AG lawyer Andreas Vella and Inspector Jonathan Ransley prosecuted.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Adreana Zammit were defence counsel.