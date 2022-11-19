The management of Pergola Hotel had promised not to extend the height of its existing premises 28 years ago, despite recently submitting new plans to extend the hotel building by an additional three floors.

Times of Malta has previously reported that the Mellieħa hotel had submitted plans to the Planning Authority seeking to add a fifth, sixth and seventh floor to its existing height.

RELATED STORIES 'They'll look straight into my living room': hotel plans raise privacy concerns

This triggered a list of objections from concerned residents who felt that the additional floors would be detrimental to their privacy and contribute further to issues of noise, traffic and pollution generated by touristic activities close to residences.

In an agreement signed in 1994, the management of the Pergola Hotel had agreed not to extend its premises further on Triq l-Għerien, following a discussion with the local council.

The project is still subject to evaluation, discussion and adjudication and, as a result, the design of the project may be amended - Daniel Grima, managing director, G3 Group

“The highest level from street level from Caves Street, corner with New Bridge Street, the height of the building to the top of the parapet wall not to accede the height of 1.78 metres, that is the same height of the existing Pergola complex level,” the document (on right) reads.

‘Any new services installations are to be installed on the existing Pergola complex and not on the new extension, proper screening of existing services on the Pergola complex is to be taken into consideration,’ the document reads.

“Any new services installations are to be installed on the existing Pergola complex and not on the new extension, proper screening of existing services on the Pergola complex is to be taken into consideration.”

The agreement also adds a provision that the boundary wall of the then-new extension should be built using Maltese stone and at a height established by law.

The document had previously been filed with the PA by objectors, on a separate application in which the Pergola had sought to extend its premises in 2009 but ultimately abandoned.

The site of the hotel lies primarily across four streets in Mellieħa’s Triq Snajjin, Triq Adenau, Triq Dun Franġisk Sciberras and Triq l-Għerien, although the latter street is not listed on the current planning application.

Triq l-Għerien is a residential street, mostly characterised by one-storey bungalows. Valid plans submitted on the planning application appear to indicate that additional floors are planned to be constructed on the portion of the building that faces Triq l-Għerien.

'We are open to feedback'

In reply to questions, the managing director of G3 group, the company which administers the Pergola, said the current planning application would be adjudicated on its own merit and as per currently applicable policies.

“Thus, the project is still subject to evaluation, discussion and adjudication and, as a result, the design of the project may be amended,” Daniel Grima said.

“As a group, we believe in consultation and we are open to feedback of any kind, as such, we are presently conducting meetings and receiving feedback from all related parties in order to understand their concerns better and take them into consideration.”