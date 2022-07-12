The Administrative Committee of the Nationalist Party has cleared Alex Perici Calascione, 60, to contest the post of deputy leader of the party after considering a due diligence report.

Perici Calascione, a lawyer by profession, will be the only candidate for the post. Following changes to its statute, the PN is to have one deputy leader instead of the current two.

The party still has to set a date when it will ask its councillors to vote on Perici Calascione's candidacy.

Perici Calascione, is a former president of the PN executive committee. He served as party treasurer between 2013 and 2017 and as director for the party's centre of political studies.

He also served as justice commissioner between 1991 and 1996.