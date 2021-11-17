An unfortunate man who accidentally left his camera on when he went to the toilet while following a virtual meeting of the Planning Authority's planning commission was the butt of jokes on social media on Wednesday.

Screengrabs of the Teams meeting showed the man giving his back to the camera as he urinated, followed by him pulling up his pants.

The screenshots were widely shared on Whatsapp groups, underlining the need for people to be careful in an age when streamed meetings are held on a daily basis.

A spokesperson from the PA said this was a genuine error and that the man was unaware the camera was on.

Similar accidents have been recorded worldwide since the start of the pandemic.

One American woman went viral after she left her camera on during a work Zoom meeting as she went to the bathroom, with the hashtag #PoorJennifer trending on Twitter.

William Amos, a member of the Candian Parliament, was caught by his colleagues peeing in a cup during a virtual meeting back in May 2021.

That was the second incident in a month, after Amos stripped naked after a run during his House of Commons Zoom call. He insisted both incidents were accidental.