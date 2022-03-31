The January-March issue of the periodical Madonna Ta’ Pinu highlights the visit of Pope Francis to Ta’ Pinu sanctuary.

The 200th issue, published prior to the pontiff’s visit, is intended to raise awareness and prepare the people of God to give a heartfelt welcome to the supreme pastor.

Fr Gerard Buhagiar, rector of the sanctuary, gives an account on the teaching of Pope Francis about Marian holy places.

He says Marian sanctuaries are “places of great symbolic value, where the faithful go in pilgrimage as a sincere declaration of faith”.

Christine Bajada writes about the ‘golden flower’ which Pope Francis, following on the gesture of his predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI, will also be offering to Our Lady Ta’ Pinu.

Francesco Pio Attard translates into Maltese the study by Gianpaolo Mattei about the artistic, spiritual and social significance of the painting by Giuseppe Martino from Messina, entitled ‘Our Lady of the Rejected Haven’ depicting the tragedy of migrants in the sea.

All articles are illustrated with colourful photographs.

In the periodical one also finds a detailed programme of the pope’s visit to Gozo this weekend.