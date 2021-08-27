A permanent link project linking Gozo and Malta and a complete shift of Gozo’s public transport system to smaller and more frequent electric buses and among the budget proposals made by the Gozo Business Chamber.

The chamber is also proposing the start of a process to build a new hospital in Gozo.

In a statement, the chamber said the primary objective of the budget should be the diversification of the Gozitan economy while taking into consideration the essential needs of the island’s society and economy.

The proposals, it said on Friday, are aimed at ensuring that development is sustainable with a focus on the green economy and digitisation, agriculture, transport and connectivity, and infrastructure.

The proposals include:

• The creation of schemes specific for Gozo targeted towards the renovation of old houses;

• Reduced tax for houses bought to be renovated and lived in;

• The establishment of a specialised faculty in Gozo targeting the green economy and other associated sectors;

• Incentives for the deployment of sustainable solutions in Gozo prior to these being deployed on a national level;

• The issue of an international call for expressions of interest for the management of a digital innovation hub as an incubator for start-ups in the digital sector;

• More points for the supply of ‘new water’ around Gozo;

• Incentives for the building of traditional rubble walls around fields in Gozo;

• Financial assistance to young farmers to encourage them to continue working in this sector;

• More incentives for Gozitan residents to shift to electric vehicles;

• Reduced fare ferry tickets for Maltese residents crossing over to Gozo with electric vehicles as well as better rates when charging vehicles on Gozo’s public charging infrastructure;

• A complete shift of Gozo’s public transport system to smaller and more frequent electric buses;

• The continuation of the permanent link project linking Gozo and Malta;

• The construction of a sustainable multi-story underground car park in Victoria;

• The initiation of a process for the development of an air link between Gozo and Malta.